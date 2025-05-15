UK Preliminary GDP advances 0.7% QoQ in Q1 2025 vs. 0.6% expected

- Quarterly GDP for the UK rose 0.7% in Q1 2025 vs. 0.6% estimate.
- UK GDP arrived at 0.2% MoM in December vs. 0% forecast.
- GBP/USD holds gains below 1.3300 after the UK GDP data.
The UK economy grew 0.7% QoQ in the three months to March 2025, following a 0.1% increase in the final quarter of 2024. The data beat the estimated 0.6% rise in the reported period.
The UK GDP advanced 1.3% year-over-year (YoY) in Q1 2025 vs. 1.2% expected and a 1.5% in Q4 2024.
The monthly UK GDP came in at 0.2% in March, as against a 0.5% growth in February, bettering the expected 0% reading.
Meanwhile, the Index of services (March) stood at 0.7% 3M/3M vs. 0.6% prior.
Other data from the UK showed that Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production dropped 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively, over the month in March. Both indicators fell short of the market expectations.
The quarterly preliminary Total Business Investment jumped 5.9% in the January to March quarter.
Market reaction to the UK data
Mixed UK GDP and industrial figures failed to move a needle around the Pound Sterling. At the time of press, GBP/USD is trading 0.08% higher on the day at 1.3275.
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.15%
|-0.07%
|-0.50%
|-0.02%
|0.01%
|0.06%
|-0.27%
|EUR
|0.15%
|0.07%
|-0.34%
|0.12%
|0.16%
|0.22%
|-0.12%
|GBP
|0.07%
|-0.07%
|-0.41%
|0.05%
|0.08%
|0.17%
|-0.17%
|JPY
|0.50%
|0.34%
|0.41%
|0.46%
|0.50%
|0.54%
|0.23%
|CAD
|0.02%
|-0.12%
|-0.05%
|-0.46%
|0.05%
|0.11%
|-0.22%
|AUD
|-0.01%
|-0.16%
|-0.08%
|-0.50%
|-0.05%
|0.06%
|-0.24%
|NZD
|-0.06%
|-0.22%
|-0.17%
|-0.54%
|-0.11%
|-0.06%
|-0.32%
|CHF
|0.27%
|0.12%
|0.17%
|-0.23%
|0.22%
|0.24%
|0.32%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
