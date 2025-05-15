UK Preliminary GDP advances 0.7% QoQ in Q1 2025 vs. 0.6% expected

Quarterly GDP for the UK rose 0.7% in Q1 2025 vs. 0.6% estimate.

UK GDP arrived at 0.2% MoM in December vs. 0% forecast.

GBP/USD holds gains below 1.3300 after the UK GDP data.

The UK economy grew 0.7% QoQ in the three months to March 2025, following a 0.1% increase in the final quarter of 2024. The data beat the estimated 0.6% rise in the reported period.

The UK GDP advanced 1.3% year-over-year (YoY) in Q1 2025 vs. 1.2% expected and a 1.5% in Q4 2024.

The monthly UK GDP came in at 0.2% in March, as against a 0.5% growth in February, bettering the expected 0% reading.

Meanwhile, the Index of services (March) stood at 0.7% 3M/3M vs. 0.6% prior.

Other data from the UK showed that Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production dropped 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively, over the month in March. Both indicators fell short of the market expectations.

The quarterly preliminary Total Business Investment jumped 5.9% in the January to March quarter.

Market reaction to the UK data

Mixed UK GDP and industrial figures failed to move a needle around the Pound Sterling. At the time of press, GBP/USD is trading 0.08% higher on the day at 1.3275.