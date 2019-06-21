UK: Politics remain at the forefront – Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analysts point out that for the UK economy, politics continued to consume a lot of attention as the final two candidates for the Conservative party leadership contest are now set; it will be Boris Johnson versus Jeremy Hunt.

Key Quotes

“The bookmakers certainly favour Johnson (per the Telegraph), with current odds implying that he is a 90% favourite to win the vote amongst the 160,000 Tory party members. The winner will be announced on 22 July, leaving 3 days before Parliament's planned summer recess, which is set for 25 Jul-3 Sep. That will leave a three day window for either Johnson to announce a general election or possibly for the opposition to table a no confidence motion.”