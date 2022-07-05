In recent trade, UK political Tory resignations are dropping like bombs due to the incompetence of the PM.
Firstly, British Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government on Tuesday, he said in a statement.
We then had news across Twitter that the UK's Finance Minister Rishi Sunak resigned.
UK PM Boris Johnson says ''it seemed to me that it was 'reasonable grounds' for pincher to continue in his post after a complaint was raised, but in retrospect that was the wrong decision.''
''Past complaint against pincher brought to johnson didn't come 'anywhere near the threshold of criminality'''
So far, GBP is holding up after the initial 12 pip move to the downside vs the US dollar.
Letters of resignation:
More to come...
