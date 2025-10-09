TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

UK: Political realignment – Standard Chartered

UK: Political realignment – Standard Chartered
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Reform UK’s rise signals growing voter dissatisfaction with traditional parties’ policy agendas. An early election (before August 2029) is unlikely, leaving plenty of time for political fortunes to change. However, both Starmer and Badenoch could face leadership challenges in the coming months, Standard Chartered's economists report.

All to play for

"The UK has undergone a significant political realignment since last year’s general election. Since winning a sizeable majority of seats just 14 months ago, public support for the Labour party has fallen by one-third; however, the Conservative party has failed to capitalise on this shift, also drifting lower in the polls. Instead, Nigel Farage’s Reform UK has more than doubled its vote share, establishing itself as the UK’s most popular political party. The Liberal Democrats and Greens have also made steady, albeit more modest gains and polls now regularly give all five parties more than 10% of the vote."

"Reform UK’s political rise signals growing voter dissatisfaction with traditional mainstream parties and their policy platforms. The next election is not until August 2029, and we attach a low probability to an early election, so there is plenty of time for political fortunes to change. For Labour, this will require a clearer economic agenda and evidence of improvement on key metrics governing the economy, the NHS backlog and net migration."

"The Conservatives will need to challenge the government on its economic credentials while restoring credibility on tackling illegal immigration, not easy given their 14 years in power. Both Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch could face internal leadership challenges in the near future. Starmer will face a key test with the upcoming budget on 26 November, where further fiscal tightening is due, while both parties could face significant losses at next year’s local elections."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD collapses to nine-week lows near 1.1540

EUR/USD collapses to nine-week lows near 1.1540

EUR/USD remains well on the back foot on Thursday, down for the fourth day in a row and trading in levels last seen in early August in the 1.1550-1.1540 band. The pair’s sharp retracement follows the firmer stance in the Greenback amid steady shutdown concerns and the generalised risk-off mood.

GBP/USD breaches below 1.3300, two-month lows

GBP/USD breaches below 1.3300, two-month lows

GBP/USD now loses further traction and slips back below the 1.3300 support, reaching multi-week lows at the same time. Cable’s pronounced decline comes amid the continuous buying interest for the Greenback and the generalised downward bias in the risk-associated assets.

Gold plunges to $3,950 on broad US Dollar demand

Gold plunges to $3,950 on broad US Dollar demand

Gold gives away part of the recent advance, receding from recent all-time tops, piercing the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. So far, the precious metal remains propped up by shutdown uncertainty, geopolitics and the likelihood of extra rate cuts by the Fed.

Ethereum dips 4% following heavy distribution from medium-scale holders

Ethereum dips 4% following heavy distribution from medium-scale holders

After rising toward $4,700 on Tuesday, ETH saw a rejection, dropping nearly 8% over the past three days as prices pulled back toward the $4,300 level. The decline saw medium-scale holders initiating a massive distribution, depleting their collective balance by 1.22 million ETH since Monday, according to data from CryptoQuant.

US tariffs persist beyond the headlines

US tariffs persist beyond the headlines

Tariffs remain one of Trump’s main foreign policy tools, as well as an important source of public finance funding. Beyond the daily churn of breaking news, US tariffs remain firmly in place. In fact, over the past month, the US government has reaffirmed its commitment to using them as an important policy instrument.

Zcash extends rally as demand for privacy protocols surges

Zcash extends rally as demand for privacy protocols surges

Zcash rallies for the second consecutive day, eyeing a breakout above $200. The Ethereum Foundation is committed to working with the ecosystem, emphasizing the importance of privacy protocols.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers