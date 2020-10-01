UK PM spokesman: Committed to finding solution to Northern Ireland protocol

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman reiterated on Thursday that they are committed to working through the Joint Committee to find a solution to Northern Ireland protocol, as reported by Reuters.

The spokesman further noted that latest negotiations on the trade deal were conducted in a constructive spirit and repeated that they will continue to work to reach a deal.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair continued to push higher after these comments and was last seen gaining 0.33% on a daily basis at 1.2960.