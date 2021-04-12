UK PM Johnson's spokesman: Significant differences with EU remain on Northern Ireland protocol

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday that discussion with the European Union on the Northern Ireland Protocol had been constructive but added that significant differences remain.

Market reaction

These comments were largely ignored by market participants. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was losing 0.3% on a daily basis at 6,895.

Meanwhile, the British pound outperforms its rivals at the start of the week. At the moment, the GBP/USD pair is rising 0.4% on the day at 1.3762 and the EUR/GBP is losing 0.25% at 0.8652.