UK PM Johnson’s spokesman: Noted with interest Barnier’s significant comments

The UK government has noted with interest the European Union (EU) Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier’s significant comments on the issues behind current difficulties in trade talks, PM Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters.

Key quotes

“We note with interest that the EU's negotiator, speaking to the EP this morning, has commented in a significant way on the issues behind the current difficulties in our talks.”

“We are studying carefully what was said.”

"David Frost will discuss the situation when he speaks to Michel Barnier later today.”

Market reaction

On renewed Brexit optimism from the UK as well as from Brussels, GBP/USD is challenging daily highs of 1.3065.

The was last seen trading at 1.3060, higher by 0.89% on the day.