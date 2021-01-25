UK PM Johnson: Will look at potential to relax some measures before February 15

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that they will look at the potential to relax some of the coronavirus-related restriction measures, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Noone would want to lift restrictions when the infection rate is so high."

"We don't want a surge in infections."

"We will be responsible and cautious, we must make sure we are not premature."

"I understand the frustrations of parents, there is nothing I want to do more than reopen schools."

"We want to see schools back as fast as possible."

"We are actively looking at quarantine hotels, we need a solution to reinfection from abroad."

"There is the theoretical risk of a vaccine-busting new variant."

Market reaction

The UK's FTSE 100 Index continues to edge lower after these comments and was last seen losing 0.35% on the day at 6,672.