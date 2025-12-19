Silver price (XAG/USD) falls to around $64.95 during the Asian trading hours on Friday. The white metal retreats after hitting a record high in the previous sessions as traders book profits. The potential downside for Silver might be limited amid hopes of further US interest rate cuts following signs of a cooling inflation in the US.

Fresh US economic data on Thursday showed inflation cooled unexpectedly in November. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined to 2.7% YoY in November, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). This reading came in softer than the 3.1% expected. Meanwhile, US core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose by 2.6%, below the market consensus of 3.0%. This figure marks the slowest pace since 2021.

Softer inflation in November could pave the way for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut interest rates to help boost the faltering job market. This, in turn, could boost the Silver price in the near term. Lower interest rates could reduce the opportunity cost of holding Silver, supporting the non-yielding precious metal.

Additionally, a rise in US-Venezuela tensions could boost the safe-haven flows and support the white metal. Venezuela’s government has ordered its navy to escort ships carrying petroleum products from its port, per the New York Times. This action could escalate the risk of a confrontation with the US after Trump ordered a “blockade” aimed at the country’s oil industry.