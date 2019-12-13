UK PM Johnson: “We will leave EU on Jan 31, no ifs, no buts”

After securing a landslide majority against Labour Party, the UK PM Johnson told reporters that "we did it, we pulled it off".

Additional Quotes:

With this mandate, we will, at last, be able to get Brexit done.

This election puts an end to the threat of the second referendum.

We will leave the EU on Jan. 31, no ifs, no buts.

The GBP/USD pair extends its corrective slide from 19-month highs of 1.3515, as a Conservatives victory was heavily priced-in by the markets and could be seen as a "Sell the fact" trading, with the European traders hitting their desks.