Citing a senior 10 Downing Street official, the Financial Times today reported that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was expected to face a confidence vote after lawmakers return from recess and added that if they are forced to hold a general election, it would take place days after Brexit deadline of October 31.

The British pound doesn't seem to be paying any mind to this development with the GBP/USD pair trading virtually unchanged on the day near the 1.2140 handle.