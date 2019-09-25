UK PM Johnson: This parliament does not want Brexit to happen

Addressing lawmakers on Wednesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson argued that parliament does not want Brexit to happen at all. "The public doesn't want another referendum," Johnson said. "This government intends to present a programme for life after Brexit."

The GBP/USD pair hasn't reacted to Johnson's comments yet and was last seen trading at 1.2362, losing 1% on the day. Below are some additional quotes, per Reuters.

"The timetable is very tight, parliament and the courts have not made it easier."

"We're going to go for a deal and will get one."

"We will respect the law and come out on October 31st."

"It's frustrating that whilst trying to get a deal we are being undermined by people in parliament who don't want Brexit."