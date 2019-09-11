UK PM Johnson spokesman: PM will not be doing a deal with Farage

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spokesman crossed the wires in the last minutes saying that the PM will not be doing a deal with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage.

"We have absolute respect for the independence of the judiciary," the spokesman told reporters. "It was always highly likely, once cases on the suspension of parliament lodged in different UK courts, that it would end up in the supreme court."

The British pound's reaction to these comments was muted. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was flat on the day at 1.2345.