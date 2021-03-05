UK PM Johnson spokesman: Expecting EU to honour commitments on exports restrictions of vaccines

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Friday that they expect the European Union to honour commitments on exports restrictions of COVID-19 vaccines, as reported by Reuters.

"Putting in place vaccine export restrictions endangers global efforts to fight the virus," the spokesman added.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was up 0.36% on the day at 6,674. Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.15% at 1.3815.