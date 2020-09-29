UK PM Johnson: Our economy has been shaken

Commenting on the impact of the coronavirus on the UK, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the UK economy has been shaken, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Shortcomings of the labour market and education system made apparent by the crisis."

"We have a shortage of many crucial skills. The market will pay richly for skills, the problem is with supply."

"At this moment, there is a shortage of UK-trained lab technicians and other crucial skills."

"The economy is underproductive."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was down 0.43% on the day at 5,902.