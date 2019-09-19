UK PM Johnson: Making progress in Brexit talks

"I think we are making some progress in Brexit talks, but let's see where we get," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.

"We will wait to see what transpires in the Supreme Court ruling on the legality of prorogation," Johnson added.

The British pound failed to capitalize on Johnson's comments. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.06% on the day at 1.2475 and the EUR/GBP pair was at 0.8855, adding 0.16%.