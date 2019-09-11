UK PM Johnson hints at a comprise Brexit deal – The Sun

The Sun carried a story earlier today, citing that the UK PM Johnson is showing a sign he will now try for a compromise Brexit deal.

Johnson has told Tory rebels he is ready for “spears in my back” from party Eurosceptics — in a sign he will now try for a compromise Brexit deal.

It is the latest in a series of hints he is ready to soften his key demand that Brussels scraps the Irish backstop.

Boris yesterday insisted a deal was possible, adding: “There are loads of people who want this done. That includes our friends and partners across the EU”.