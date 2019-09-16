UK PM Johnson: Cautious ahead of talks with EU's Juncker

When asked whether he was optimistic ahead of his meeting with European Commission President Juncker in Luxembourg today, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters that he was "cautious."

Earlier in the day, on the possible outcome of today's talks, "we will see" Juncker said and added that Europe never loses patience.

The British pound largely ignored those comments with the GBP/USD pair rebounding from the daily low that it set at 1.2425. As of writing, the pair was still down 0.35% on the day at 1.2455.