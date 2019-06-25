Reuters reports the latest comments from the UK PM Candidate Boris Johnson, with the key headlines found below.

Current Brexit deal is 'basically dead'.

Plans to only keep some parts of the current withdrawal agreement.

Challenge in parliament is to get Brexit done.

Promises no hard border in Ireland.

There are other techniques to check goods at the Irish border.

Protracting existing agreement with the EU is a hopeful prospect, good way forward.

Britain could agree with the EU to go forward together on a GATT 24 basis.

Would be bizarre if the EU would decide to impose tariffs on the UK goods.