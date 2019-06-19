UK PM Candidate Stewart: Talking with fellow candidate Gove about combining forces – BBC

The UK PM Candidate Rory Stewart said that he talking with Michael Gove about combining forces in the Conservative Party’s leadership contest, BBC News reports

 Stewart is finding ways to make it to the final two in order to challenge the favorite Boris Johnson.

