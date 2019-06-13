UK PM Candidate Javid: My absolute priority is to deliver a Brexit deal

The UK Prime Minister (PM) Candidate is on the wires now, via Reuters, making some comments on a potential no-deal Brexit ahead of the first round of Conservative voting due later today.

He wants a Brexit deal, but will prepare for no deal.

He won't seek a general election before Brexit is delivered.

We have to be prepared to leave the EU with no deal at the end of October.

We can be much more prepared to leave the EU with no deal at the end of October than we are now.

He doesn't accept that no-deal Brexit would be disorderly, would be challenging for the first few months.

My absolute priority is to deliver a Brexit deal.