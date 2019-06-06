UK PM candidate Gove: Rushed no-deal Brexit would give Labour's Corbyn power

Reuters reports key comments delivered in an interview with the Daily Mail newspaper, by the UK Prime Minister candidate Michael Gove.

Key Quotes:

“Would it really be in our best interests to opt for a no-deal exit when just a little more time and effort could make all the difference?”

He said to rush into a no-deal exit would lead to a Labour government propped up by the Scottish National Party which wants another referendum on Scottish independence.

“That would surely hand Downing Street to a Jeremy Corbyn government propped up by Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP. That would mean Brexit was lost, the future of our Union at risk and the levers of power handed to a Marxist.”