The UK opposition Labour Party's leader, Jeremy Corbyn, said on Tuesday that they will be supporting a snap election in December as their condition of taking no-deal Brexit off the table had now been met.

"We will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen," Corbyn added.

The GBP/USD pair pulled away from the daily lows on this development and was last seen trading at 1.2830, losing 0.26% on a daily basis.