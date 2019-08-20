UK officials will stop attending most EU meetings from September 1

According to a statement published by the UK's Brexit Department, UK officials will stop attending most EU meetings after September 1, as reported by Reuters.

"It makes sense to unshackle UK officials from EU meetings ahead of Brexit," the department said. "Officials will only now go to EU meetings that really matter, reducing attendance by over half."

The GBP/USD pair, which erased a small part of its daily losses and recovered to 1.21 earlier in the session, is now down 0.3% on the day at 1.2089.