UK PM Liz Truss resigned on Thursday, becoming the shortest-serving prime minister in history. Attention is now set on the Tory leadership race.
The election at the Conservative Party is likely to take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to The Telegraph. In the event of having an outright winner, the new PM could be known by Monday. Graham Brady, the leader of the 1922 Committee, expects a new prime minister to be announced by October 28. More details about the race will be presented during the day.
Potential candidates for Tory leadership include former PM Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Sajid Javid, Kemi Badenoch, Ben Wallace, Kit Malthouse, and Grant Shapps. On the contrary, James Cleverly ruled out making a bid.
