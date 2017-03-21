UK inflation figures to be the key release today – Danske Bank

Research Team at Danske Bank suggests that the key release today will be the UK inflation figures for February, where they are likely to see the first rise beyond the Bank of England's inflation target of 2%.

Key Quotes

“Despite increasing inflation, we stick to our long-held view that the Bank of England will remain on hold for a long time, as it puts more weight on growth and labour market data than inflation.”

“Fed members Loretta Mester and Esther George (both non-voters, hawkish) are due to speak later today. The speeches will be studied closely by markets for any hints on the timing of future rate hikes.”