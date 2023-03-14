UK ILO Unemployment Rate steadies at 3.7% in January vs. 3.8% expected

- The Unemployment Rate in the UK held steady at 3.7% in January.
- UK Claimant Count Change came in at -11.2K in February.
- The UK wages excluding bonuses eased to 6.5% YoY in January vs. 6.6% expected.
The latest data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Tuesday that the United Kingdom’s (UK) ILO Unemployment Rate came in at 3.7% in January vs. the 3.8% expected while the claimant count change showed a smaller-than-expected decline in the reported month.
The number of people claiming jobless benefits fell by 11.2K in February when compared to -12.4K expected and -30.3K booked previously.
Key points (via ONS)
In February 2023, 98,000 more people were in payrolled employment when compared with January 2023.
UK LFS employment +65k 3m/3m in 3 months to Jan.
UK February payrolls change 98k vs. 102k previous.
GBP/USD reaction
GBP/USD remains unfazed by the mixed UK employment data, keeping its range around 1.2170, as of writing. The pair is down 0.08% on the day.
About UK jobs
The UK Average Earnings released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) is a key short-term indicator of how levels of pay are changing within the UK economy. Generally speaking, positive earnings growth anticipates positive (or bullish) for the GBP, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
