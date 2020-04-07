UK: Help us find new antibody test for coronavirus, ministers tell industry – The Times

Ministers are preparing to issue a rallying cry to the British industry to build a home antibody test that would help exit the lockdown, The Times has learnt.

The Times reads, "Biotech companies will be asked to work together to produce a finger-prick testing kit accurate enough to be sent to millions of homes in an echo of the effort by manufacturing companies to build more ventilators."

Antibody tests that identify people who have recovered from coronavirus are regarded as a key long-term route out of the restrictions. The Times revealed this week that none of the products ordered and evaluated by the government had proven good enough to use in mass testing.

In related news, the UK's PM, Boris Johnson, was moved to intensive care in hospital after his coronavirus symptoms "worsened", Downing Street has said.

A spokesman said he was moved on the advice of his medical team and was receiving "excellent care". A No 10 statement read: "The prime minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas' Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

GBP/USD has been trading in a range between 1.22 and 1.25 since the end of March and except for a slight offer on the PM news, it has held in the 1.23 handle for the best part of the week so far.