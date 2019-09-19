UK has two weeks to set out Brexit plan - Finnish PM

United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has two weeks to set out his Brexit plans to the European Union, Finland's Prime Minister Antti Rinne has said, according to BBC.

It is now time for Boris Johnson to produce his own proposals in writing - if they exist. If no proposals are received by the end of September, then it's over.

The Finnish PM is planning to discuss the new deadline with the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, and Mr Johnson in the coming days, but the position has not yet been agreed with other EU nations.