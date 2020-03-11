UK GDP disappoints with 0% in January, GBP/USD holds BOE-related gains

The UK economy stagnated in January, worse than 0.2% expected and 0.3% in December. On a three month basis, the economy remained flat compared to 0.1% projected. Year over year, Gross Domestic Product is up 0.6% versus 0.9% projected and 1.2% in December.

Industrial Production fell by 0.1% in January, worse than +0.3% expected. Yearly, the output is down 2.9%, below -2.6% projected. Manufacturing production met expectations with 0.2% monthly and marginally missed with -3.6% compared with 3.5% projected.

GBP/UDS is trading around 1.2960, holding onto its gains after the Bank of England slashed interest rates by 50 basis points and introduced a new £100 lending scheme to counter the economic fallout from coronavirus.

Here are the latest moves on the 15-minute chart.