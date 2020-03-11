GBP/USD Forecast: Three reasons why the surprise BOE cut is pound-positive, levels to watch

- GBP/USD dipped below 1.29 after the BOE surprised by cutting rates to counter the coronavirus crisis.
- The cut's pricing, accompanying lending scheme, and government coordination ahead of the budget provide room to the upside.
- Wednesday's four-hour chart is painting a mixed picture.
Double-dose surprise cut – again – but the currency is not suffering, and for good reasons. Eight days after the Federal Reserve surprised with a double-dose and unscheduled rate cut, the Bank of England has followed with its own. The Monetary Policy Committee has announced it is slashing borrowing costs by 50 basis points to 0.25% – placing interest rates at the historic lows.
GBP/USD initially tumbled below 1.29 and hit 1.2827, but recovered swiftly and for good reasons.
Three reasons for a potential pound rise
1) Priced in: Both outgoing BOE Governor Mark Carney and Andrew Bailey who takes over next week had stated that they are ready to act in face of the severe coronavirus crisis. While they seemed relatively calm in their statements, it was clear that a move was on the cards. After the initial shock from the timing, investors seemed to recall that bond markets had already foreseen monetary stimulus.
2) Lending scheme: The "Old Lady" not only slashed interest rates but also launched a lending scheme worth £100 billion to small and medium-sized businesses. This kind of additional stimulus could provide a cushion to the economy at times of trouble, as consumers are stuck at home.
3) Coordination with the government: While the BOE announced its cut outside its calendar of rate decisions, the decision comes just hours before the UK government presents its budget. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak – only four weeks on the job – is on course to provide a significant increase in expenditure. Additional spending was already planned in order to fulfill Prime Minister Boris Johnson's infrastructure promises and also to mitigate the fallout from the crisis.
See UK Budget Preview: Showing the way with fiscal stimulus? GBP/USD has room to rally
Moreover, the UK Gross Domestic Product for January came out flat, worse than +0.2% expected. Industrial output data also fell short of expectations, vindicating the BOE.
US developments
Moreover, the pound's recovery against the dollar also comes as President Donald Trump failed to appear to the White House's press conference about US fiscal stimulus. US markets had rallied on reports that Washington is preparing substantial tax cuts and other measures, but stocks turned down after Trump's "no show." The rush back into bonds weighed on the dollar.
Later in the day, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies on Capitol Hill and may provide details on what the administration plans.
Coronavirus has already claimed the lives of over 4,200 people worldwide, with infections topping 110,000. Large gatherings are canceled and travel restrictions are imposed everywhere.
Markets have shrugged off another successful night for Joe Biden over Senator Bernie Sanders. A victory for Biden, a centrist, is mostly priced in.
The US releases Consumer Price Index figures for February later in the day, with Core CPI set to remain at 2.3% yearly.
See US CPI Preview: Oil disinflation coming?
Overall, coronavirus headlines and policy responses are set to move markets more than anything else.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Momentum on the four-hour chart has turned negative, but pound/dollar managed to recapture the 50 and 100 Simple Moving Averages and trades only marginally below the 200 SMA. Overall, the picture is mixed.
Support awaits at the daily low of 1.2827, followed by 1.2775 which was a low point in early March. The 2020 trough of 1.2725 is the downside target.
Initial resistance is at 1.2950, which has played a role in both directions in recent days. It is followed by 1.3020, which held GBP/USD down in late February, and then by 1.3070, a former double-top from last month. Monday's peak at 1.32 is next.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD bounces above 1.29 after a surprise BOE rate cut, ahead of the budget
GBP/USD has recaptured 1.29 after falling earlier in response to the surprise BOE double-dose rate cut of 50bp to 0.25% in an unscheduled more to counter the coronavirus crisis. It comes ahead of the UK Budget coming later in the day.
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1350 amid as dollar slides with coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is recovering as the market mood sours again, with stocks and bond yields falling after Tuesday's rally. President Trump is yet to provide stimulus in face of the intensifying coronavirus crisis.
Forex Today: Dollar downed after Trump's “no show”, coronavirus headlines, government action eyed
The see-saw continues, with markets and the dollar falling on Wednesday after surging on Tuesday. President Donald Trump failed to appear to a press conference where the potential fiscal stimulus was to be revealed.
WTI: Recovery fizzles on coronavirus-led risk-off, EIA data in focus
WTI fails to hold onto recovery gains from the multi-year low. Fears of coronavirus weighing on future demand, higher API build supersede upbeat signals from Russia. EIA data, COVID-19 headlines will be the key to watch.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.