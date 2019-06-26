Analysts at TD Securities, points out that the BoE's Carney, Cunliffe, Tenreyro, and Saunders appear before Parliament's Treasury Select Committee at 10:15am BST.

Key Quotes

“Given the age of the report (it was issued nearly 2 months ago, and the session was delayed on account of Parliamentary drama), the officials are likely to focus more on recent developments. In particular, this could give Saunders (and perhaps others) a chance to explain his hawkish comments ahead of the somewhat cautious MPC meeting only days later.”