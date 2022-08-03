- UK Final Services PMI sees a downward revision to 52.6 in July.
- GBP/USD keeps its recovery mode intact around 1.2200 on the dismal data.
- Eyes on US-Sino tensions over Taiwan and US ISM Services PMI data.
The UK services sector activity expanded less than expected in July, the final report from IHS Markit confirmed this Wednesday.
The seasonally adjusted S&P Global/CIPS UK Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was revised lower to 52.6 in July versus 53.3 expected and 53.3 – last month’s flash reading.
The S&P Global/CIPS UK Composite PMI arrived at 52.1 in July vs. 52.8 expected and 52.8 previous reading.
Key points
Slowest output growth in 17 months of expansion.
Employment rises markedly again, despite subdued order books.
Input cost inflation softens to its lowest since December 2021.
Tim Moore, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, which compiles the survey
“UK service providers reported their worst month for business activity expansion since the national lockdown in February 2021. Reduced levels of discretionary consumer spending and efforts by businesses to contain expenses due to escalating inflation have combined to squeeze demand across the service economy.”
“The near-term outlook also looks subdued, as new order growth held close to June's 16-month low and business optimism was the second-weakest since May 2020.”
FX implications
GBP/USD keeps its range near 1.2200 on the downbeat UK data. The spot is up 0.18% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0200 after dismal EU data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight range below 1.0200 on Wednesday. The data from the euro area showed that Retail Sales declined by 1.2% on a monthly basis in June, not allowing the shared currency to find demand. The US economic docket will feature ISM Services PMI.
GBP/USD eases below 1.2200, focus shifts to BOE
GBP/USD is paring gains below 1.2200, as investors remain wary amid US-China tensions and growing recession fears. The UK Final Services PMI disappoints. The pre-BOE anxiety also weighs on the pound. US Services PMI coming up next.
Gold retreats from 50-HMA with eyes on Taiwan, US macro
Gold price fails to extend daily gains around $1,770 amid the early Wednesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the yellow metal buyers struggle for fresh clues to stretch the latest recovery moves inside a trend-widening chart pattern.
One more leg up is on the horizon for crypto markets but...
Bitcoin price has shown resilience to sellers as buyers stepped in after retesting a historically strong support level. This development has caused Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins to trigger a premature rally.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!