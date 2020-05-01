UK Final Manufacturing PMI arrives at 32.6 in April vs. 32.8 exp, Cable unfazed

The UK manufacturing sector activity contracted more-than-expected in the month of April, the final report from IHS Markit showed this Friday.
The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was revised down to 32.6 in April versus 32.8 expected and 32.9 – April’s first reading.
Key points
Business sentiment remains close to record low.
Series-record lengthening of supplier lead times.
Rob Dobson, Director at IHS Markit, commented on the survey
“UK manufacturing suffered its worst month in recent history in April, as output, orders books and employment all fell at rates far surpassing anything seen in the PMI survey's 28-year history. Huge swathes of industry were hit hard by company closures, weak global demand, lockdowns and social distancing measures in response to COVID-19. The only pockets of growth were seen at firms making medical and food products.”
“Supply-chains also felt the full force of the outbreak as average supplier delays rose to the greatest extent seen since PMI records began. International goods flows were constrained by delays in air freight, shipping and border control issues, and staff shortages often limited production.”
FX implications
The GBP bears retain control following the downward revision to the UK Manufacturing PMI for April, as GBP/USD looks to extend the bounce from a daily low of 1.2534.
At the press time, Cable trades at 1.2560, still down -0.25%, as the focus now shifts towards the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for fresh dollar trades.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD shrugs off gloom, advances toward 1.10
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950, holding onto Thursday's end-of-month related gains. Worries about the eurozone economy and lack of action from the ECB are ignored. US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2550 amid Johnson's optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, stable, as UK PM Johnson declared that the coronavirus peak has passed. Speculation about the UK lockdown and US data are in play.
Forex Today: Warnings from tech and Trump dampen mood, boost dollar, US data, lockdowns eyed
The market mood has worsened amid fears of further US-Sino decoupling and fears about companies' earnings. Stocks are down the dollar is on the rise, especially against commodity currencies...
Gold drops to 1-1/2 week lows, around $1670 level despite risk-off mood
Gold remained under some selling pressure for the second straight session on Friday and dropped to 1-1/2 week lows in the last hour.
WTI drops below $19.00 amid mostly quiet markets
NYMEX WTI Futures for June drops below $19.00 while heading into the European session open on Friday. In doing so, the black gold trims the early-Asian session gains to sub-1.0%.