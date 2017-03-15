UK Feb jobs mixed: Claimant count upbeat, wages softer again

The Office for National Statistics noted on Wednesday, the UK’s official jobless rate stayed unchanged at 4.7% in January, while the claimant count showed a bigger-than expected drop last month.

The number of people claiming jobless benefits dropped sharply by 11.3k in February from reduced 42.4k claim seekers seen previously. The claimant count rate held steady at 2.1%

Wage growth, excluding bonuses dropped in the reported period, coming in at 2.3% versus 2.6% booked previously, while the gauge including bonuses also missed expectations, arriving at 2.2% 3m y/y versus 2.6% last.