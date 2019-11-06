UK employment data amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

Danske Bank analysts point out that in the UK, the monthly jobs report is due out and will be a key economic event for today’s market.

Key Quotes

“Given the macro data have started to weaken, it is interesting whether there has been an impact on the labour market as well.”

“The Fed has entered its blackout period ahead of the June meeting but has in our view opened the door for rate cuts in H2 19. We have re-affined our Fed call and now expect a total of 75bp cuts during H2 19.”

“In the US, we will monitor the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index for any impact of the escalated trade war on US business confidence; the index has improved in recent months but the recent setback in trade talks may have taken its toll.”