UK Election Polls: Conservatives increase lead to 12 points in critical tracker, GBP/USD positive

- The Britain Elects Poll Tracker has been showing growing support for the Conservatives.
- Investors will likely cheer a majority government that has a clear Brexit plan.
- GBP/USD has been on the rise but is yet to challenge the cycle highs.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has failed to deliver Brexit on Halloween – but voters seem undeterred by the three-month extension. Britain Elects – a highly regarded website, has been showing an increase in support for Johnson's Conservatives as the delay begins.
The updated poll is showing Tories in the lead with 36.1% – up 1% since October 25 – while all other UK-wide parties are losing ground. The opposition Labour Party, led by Jeremy Corbyn, is down 0.4% to 24.9%. That puts the gap at over 12% – a considerable lead.
Source: Britain Elects
Jo Swinson's Liberal Democrats – who have been gaining traction at the expense of Labour, are also down, 0.3% at 17.8%.
Some of the growing support for the PM comes from Nigel Farage's Brexit Party. The new outfit – which has won the European Parliament elections in May – receives 11.2% support according to the track – down 0.2%. The Greens have shed 0.1% and their support stands at 3.9%.
Enough for a Tory Majority?
The British first-past-the-post system benefits winning parties and punishes smaller ones. While the Scottish National Party (SNP) may gain votes in Scotland, the split within the opposition – between Labour and the Lib-Dems – implies a Conservative majority. The winning Conservatives may fill more than 50% of MPs' seats with only 36%. On the other side of the aisle, the two opposition parties may lag behind with only fewer than their cumulative 42.7% share.
Best for Britain, a pro-Remain organization, has called for tactical voting – supporting the candidate, either Labour or LibDem, with higher chances to win. Will it work?
Johnson may also receive some help – from the Brexit Party. According to the Financial Times, Farage may force some of his candidates to drop out – facilitating victories for Tory candidates.
It is essential to note that voting intentions may change in the seven weeks of campaigning.
GBP/USD impact
Markets prefer certainty – even if it means a Brexit accord that may be detrimental for the UK economy. A broad majority for Johnson will allow him to ratify the exit accord he reached with the EU without any help from the opposition. The agreement ensures a transition period that finishes at the end of 2020 or even later.
That is why a Johnson victory is pound-positive.
The best outcome for investors would be revoking Brexit. Swinson has pushed for this policy at the LibDem conference. If she becomes PM, the government is set to send a letter of revocation to Brussels – without the uncertainty of a referendum. However, her chances of winning are all but non-existent.
Labour promises to renegotiate the deal. While Corbyn may end up with a better accord, the protracted period of talks, followed by a referendum which he pledged, mean high uncertainty. Moreover, the leader holds hard-left, market-unfriendly views – and the pound may plunge.
Yet perhaps the worst outcome is a hung parliament – similar to the current one.
GBP/USD has been on the rise following the latest batch of polls, and also due to the dollar's weakness. However, it has fallen short of 1.3013 – the five-month high.
If such aggregate polls continue showing a clear Conservative victory – GBP/USD has more room to rise.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreating sharply from 1.1175
The EUR/USD pair flirted with October highs following better than expected European figures. Still, dominant risk-aversion is taking its toll, quickly falling to fresh daily lows, entering negative territory daily basis.
GBP/USD extends gains on USD weakness, UK election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, taking advantage of the dollar's weakness following the Fed decision. In the UK, the Brexit party may facilitate a Conservative victory, paving the way for more certainty.
USD/JPY extends slide toward 108 on flight to safety
The USD/JPY pair came under strong bearish pressure during the European trading hours on Thursday as the resurfacing worries over the United States and China failing to reach a long-term trade deal weighed on the market sentiment and boosted the demand for safe-haven assets such as the JPY.
Gold climbs to fresh weekly tops, above $1510 level
Gold gained some follow-through traction through on Thursday and climbed further beyond the key $1500 psychological mark during the early European session.
BTC, ETH, XRP: CME boosts the maturity of Bitcoin as an institutional investment
Financial Options mitigate risk in highly volatile assets. Ethereum and Ripple show uncertain technicals - elevated volatility is likely. ETH/USD moves to the limit of the critical double bottom level.