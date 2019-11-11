UK election poll: PM Johnson's Conservatives at 39%, Labour unchanged at 31%

According to the latest poll conducted by ICM for Reuters, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party is now at 39%, 1 point higher than the previous poll, and the main opposition Labour Party is unchanged at 31%.

Further details of the poll showed that Liberal Democrats are unchanged at 15% and Brexit Party is down 1 point at 8%.

Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair was last seen consolidating its daily gains near the 1.2860 mark, adding 0.7% on a daily basis.