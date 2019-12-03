UK election poll news: Conservatives lead over Labor widens to 12 points, GBP positive

Sterling Awaits Election Result [Video]

Sunderland South and the direction of Sterling – Why the first constituency to declare its new MP could have a significant bearing on the direction of Sterling on Election night next week. Read more…

UK election poll: Conservatives lead over Labor widens to 12 points – Kantar

According to the latest UK election opinion polls, conducted by Kantar, support for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives rose 1 point to 44% and held steady at 32% for the Labour Party.

The gap has now widened to 12 points as compared to 11 in the previous week and provided a modest lift to the British pound.

GBP/USD edges up

Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair finally broke out of its Asian session consolidation phase and jumped to over two-week tops, further beyond mid-1.2900s, possibly confirming a near-term bullish breakthrough a two-month-old descending trend-channel. Read more...