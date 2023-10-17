UK CPI Preview: Forecasts from four major banks, promising developments

The United Kingdom will release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Wednesday, October 18 at 06:00 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are the forecasts by the economists and researchers of four major banks regarding the upcoming UK inflation print.
Headline CPI is expected to decline to 6.5% year-on-year vs. 6.7% in August while Core is also expected to fall two ticks to 6%. If so, headline inflation would be the lowest since March 2022 but still well above the 2% target.
Nomura
We forecast headline and services inflation to remain unchanged between August and September (at 6.7% and 6.8% respectively) but see a small fall in core inflation from 6.2% to 6.1%. 0.2pp. Looking further ahead, we expect headline inflation to fall to just under 4.5% by the end of this year, just over 2.5% at the end of next and a little below the 2% target at the end of 2025. As for core, we have 5.8%, 3.0% and 1.9% for the end of 2023, 2024 and 2025 respectively.
TDS
We look for September inflation data to echo the August data, with the headline rate remaining at 6.7% YoY and core edging down to 6.1% YoY. Focus for the MPC will continue to be on the services number, and here we see the YoY rate remaining 20 bps below the MPC's forecast (TDS: 6.8% YoY, BoE: 7.0%). Overall, further signs of improvements in inflation, and most importantly, a lack of a rebound after August's significant downside miss, would continue to suggest that the MPC will keep Bank Rate on hold at its November meeting.
Deutsche Bank
We expect September CPI to inch lower to 6.61% YoY and see the core gauge declining to 6.0%.
SocGen
We think the disinflationary trend should continue in September with headline inflation falling 0.2pp to 6.5% and core by 0.2pp to 6.0%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
