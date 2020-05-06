UK Construction PMI plunges to 8.2 in April, a big miss, GBP/USD at multi-day lows

- UK construction PMI slumps to 8.2 in April, misses estimates.
- GBP/USD remains heavy below 1.2400 on the UK data.
- All eyes on UK lockdown easing, US jobs and BOE.
The construction sector activity in the UK plunged to the weakest on record last month amid coronavirus crisis, the latest survey report from Markit Economics showed this Wednesday.
The final Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) came in at 8.2 in April, up from 39.3 recorded in March and missing the consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 22.0 by a big margin.
Key points
Around 86% of the survey panel report a drop in activity since March.
Rapid falls in all main areas of construction activity.
New orders slump as clients freeze spending plans.
Tim Moore, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit, noted
“The rapid plunge in UK construction output during April stands out even in a month of record low PMI data for the manufacturing and service sectors. Widespread site closures and business shutdowns across the supply chain meant that vast swathes of the construction sector halted all activity in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
"Around 86% of survey respondents reported a fall in business activity since March, while only 3% signalled an expansion. House building and commercial work were unsurprisingly the hardest hit, but civil engineering activity also fell at by far the fastest pace since the survey began in April 1997.”
FX implications
The selling pressure in GBP/USD accelerated following the worst on record UK Construction PMI data that knocked-off the pound deeper into the red. At the press time, the cable trades at fresh eight-day lows of 1.2359, down 0.60% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.08 amid ECB poor EZ data, dollar strength
EUR/USD is battling to hold onto 1.08 amid poor eurozone Services PMIs and German Factory Orders. The greenback is gaining ground ahead of the all-important US ADP Non-Farm Payrolls report.
GBP/USD dives below 1.24 ahead of UK lockdown decision
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.24. The UK is set to decide on the next lockdown steps amid improving statistics and pressure from business to reopen. The dollar is advancing amid fears for the global economy. UK Construction PMI crashed to 8.2 points.
Forex Today: Trump stokes tensions with China, euro licking its wounds, ADP Non-Farm Payrolls eyed
The market mood is mixed with the dollar and yen consolidating their gains while oil is on the back foot and stocks remain cautiously optimistic. US President Donald Trump continued stoking tensions with China, and ADP's Non-Farm Payrolls are eyed.
Gold: Supported above $1700 after $8 drop, US ADP in focus
Gold prices (XAU/USD) are consolidating in a tight range above $1700, having plunged nearly $8 in Asia after investors cheered the news of the global economies re-opening up from the coronavirus lockdowns.
WTI retreats from monthly resistance line, 50-day SMA to sub-$25 area
WTI pulls back from the monthly top amid failures to cross the key resistances. Bulls keep eyes on the yearly resistance line. Sellers will take entries below the one-week-old rising trend line.