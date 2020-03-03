UK Construction PMI jumps to 52.6 in February, a big beat - GBP/USD unfazed

- UK construction PMI rises to 52.6 in Feb, beats estimates.
- GBP/USD keeps recovery mode intact below 1.2800.
- Coronavirus fears and G7 call in focus for fresh impetus.
The construction sector activity in the UK unexpectedly expanded last month, the latest survey report from Markit Economics showed this Tuesday.
The final Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) came in at 52.6 in February, up from 48.4 recorded in January and beat the consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 48.8 by a big margin.
Key points
Housing and commercial work underpin rebound in activity.
New orders increase at fastest pace since December 2015.
Staffing levels close to stabilization in February.
Tim Moore, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit, noted
“February's survey data adds to signs that the UK construction sector has started to rebound after a downturn through the second half of last year. Growth of business activity was stronger than at any time since the end of 2018, supported by the fastest rise in new orders for just over four years. Some construction firms suggested that the recovery in output would have been even stronger had there not been disruptions on site from severe weather conditions in February.”
"There were widespread reports that pent-up demand released since the general election had helped to boost workloads, especially in relation to house building and commercial construction projects. Civil engineering activity moved another step closer to stabilization in February. A number of survey respondents commented that contract awards from HS2 and other major transport projects had the potential to boost infrastructure work at their businesses in the year ahead.”
FX implications
The upbeat data fails to offer a fresh boost to the GBP bulls, as GBP/USD keeps the recovery mode intact around the 1.2775 region, having failed an uptick above the 1.28 handle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats amid confusion ahead of G7 coronavirus call
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, off the highs. The ECB joined other central banks in pledging support amid the coronavirus crisis. The G7 conference call is awaited. Eurozone inflation met expectations with 1.2%.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.28 ahead of Carney's testimony
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.28, recovering. BOE Governor Carney and his successor Bailey will talk with lawmakers later on, ahead of the G7 call on the coronavirus crisis. Brexit talks continue.
Forex Today: Gold up, stocks stall as G7 struggles to agree coronavirus response on Super Tuesday
Coordinated coronavirus response: G7 central bankers and finance ministers will hold an emergency call to discuss a coordinated response to the coronavirus crisis at 12:00 GMT. Recent reports suggest disagreements have emerged,
Gold clings to modest gains, bulls await a sustained move beyond $1600 mark
Gold held on to its mildly positive tone through the early European session on Tuesday, albeit seemed struggling to extend the momentum beyond the $1600 mark.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.