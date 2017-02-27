UK: Budgeting for political matters - Nomura

Analysts at Nomura note that the UK Chancellor Philip Hammond will present his Budget to parliament on 8 March and expect the Budget to be a muted affair following the largesse announced in November’s Autumn Statement.

Key Quotes

“We expect the Chancellor to announce very little in the way of revisions to the fiscal stance in the March 8 Budget. Of course, with an hour’s speech (and the following morning’s newspapers) to fill there will almost certainly be plenty of policy announcements. But we expect that when the measures are totted up they will, in aggregate, amount to neither a significant loosening nor tightening in policy.”

“There are a number of reasons we expect this to be a broadly neutral budget. First, with this being the last spring Budget following the Chancellor’s decision to shift it to the Autumn, we doubt that Mr Hammond will want to make it a big event. Second, the Chancellor had already loosened the public purse strings significantly just three months ago in the Autumn Statement. Third, with the economy proving more resilient than expected, there is less need to engage in stimulatory policy. Fourth, following the previous Chancellor’s efforts to reduce the deficit it is likely that the current government will want to continue to build on this legacy. This can be seen in the adjusted fiscal rules which essentially accept the negative impact that Brexit is likely to have on GDP and thereby public sector receipts, yet at the same time still have a goal in mind for eliminating the deficit.”

“Here are our key takeaways from this Budget Preview: