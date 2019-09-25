UK Attorney General Cox: Government will comply with Benn law on delaying Brexit

Additional comments from British Attorney General Geoffrey Cox continue to cross the wires.

"The government will comply with Benn law on delaying Brexit," Cox said suggesting that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be forced to ask for an extension is there is no agreement with the European Union by October 19, per Reuters.

Cox earlier today called the UK Supreme Court's decision on prorogation "disappointing."

Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair is trading at a fresh daily low near the 1.2400 handle, losing more than 0.6% on a daily basis.