UK: Additional reports that ministers are pushing PM May to quit - GBP/USD extends falls

Political journalists in the UK report about growing discontent about the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) that PM Theresa May is set to present to parliament on Friday and that this brings more of them to support her immediate ousting.

Scotland Minister David Mundell has asked for an urgent meeting with May later today. Earlier, there were reports about ministers, including four cabinet ones, that are planning to send a delegation to Downing Street and tell the PM to step down.

GBP/USD hit new four-month lows at 1.2624 on the growing political uncertainty and fears of a hard Brexit. Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is the leading candidate to replace May as PM.