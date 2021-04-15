Turkey: CBRT leaves policy rate unchanged at 19% as expected

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) announced on Thursday that it left its policy (one-week repo) rate unchanged at 19% as expected. In its policy statement, the central bank refrained from repeating last month's pledge to "decisively" maintain a tight policy.
Market reaction
With the initial market reaction, the USD/TRY dropped below 8.0200 before making a sharp U-turn. As of writing, the pair was up 0.3% on the day at 8.0915.
Key takeaways from policy statement as summarized by Reuters
"Despite the constraining effect of the pandemic, domestic economic activity is strong, led by domestic and external demand."
"Upward trend in commodity prices has decelerated."
"Manufacturing industry activity exhibits a strong momentum."
"Nevertheless, risks for economic activity exist in either direction depending on the progress of the pandemic and the vaccination process."
"Rise in exports and the fall in gold imports, strong domestic demand and commodity prices continue to adversely affect the current account balance."
"Upward trend is observed in consumer loan growth despite tightening financial conditions."
"Will continue to use decisively all available instruments in pursuit of the primary objective of price stability."
"Policy rate will continue to be determined at a level above inflation to maintain a strong disinflationary effect."
"Seeking permanent fall in inflation."
"Will continue to take its decisions in a transparent, predictable and data-driven way."
"High levels of inflation expectations continue to pose risks to the inflation outlook."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips from highs as investors await US Retail Sales
EUR/USD has backed down from the highs near 1.20 as the dollar benefits from the Fed's upbeat mood. All eyes are on US Retail Sales, which are set to leap.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 ahead of US data, Brexit meeting
GBP/USD is edging up toward 1.38, reversing its previous falls in tense trading ahead of all-important US retail sales. A Brexit-related meeting on Northern Ireland is also eyed.
Bitcoin on-chain data shows BTC is reaching “peak hype”
Bitcoin’s on-chain data suggest a short-term correction may be needed before Bitcoin could continue its price rally. Market sentiment toward Bitcoin poses a major concern for the cryptocurrency, indicating it is approaching “peak hype.”
XAU/USD looks to retest $1750 as USD bounce fizzles ahead of US Retail Sales
Gold is breaking higher as the US dollar rebound loses steam. The US Treasury yields retreat ahead of the Retail Sales release. XAU/USD is teasing symmetrical triangle breakout on the 1H chart.
Breaking: Coinbase jumps 10% pre-market: ARK's Cathie dumps Tesla (TSLA) to COIN it in
Cathie Wood of ARK Invest fame clearly likes the crypto space as her ARK Invest fund purchased $246 million worth of COIN on the first day of trading.