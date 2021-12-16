TSLA Stock Price and Forecast: Will Tesla get the Santa Jay rally or fall to $900?

- Tesla stock rallied on Wednesday as the Fed plays Santa Claus.
- Fed commits to tapering and rate rises but is bullish on the US economy.
- TSLA has been struggling as Elon Musk remains a seller.
Tesla (TSLA) did rally on Wednesday as the Fed doled out the Christmas presents early to equity investors. A bullish stance taken on the prospects for the US economy, despite tapering and three rate hikes, helped calm investors. Equities duly rallied. The Fed is now foreseen as being at least in touch with the curve rather than behind it, but it was the commentary on the outlook for the US economy that really spurred equity investors to return to risk assets.
While inflation is a problem, at least the Fed has now owned up to that fact and both the Fed and equity investors appear confident that the strength of the US economy going forward will be enough to sustain the stock market for at least another year. That is a view we share. For more detail on our 2022 outlook, see our S&P 500 forecast here.
Tesla did underperform on Wednesday though. The stock rose 1.8% against a gain of 2.4% for the Nasdaq. We at FXStreet have been bearish on Tesla (TSLA) since late November, early December (basically, since Elon followed through on his promise to sell a large portion of his shares). In that time the stock has remained volatile and our call has been difficult to trade around, while the overall direction has worked out. This latest surge of bullishness is definitely testing our short-term target of $900, but we will stick with it for now and explain ourselves below in the forecast.
TSLA 1-day chart, % terms
Tesla (TSLA) stock news
Above we can see the effect of Elon Musk's selling on Tesla. The stock is down over 15% and was lower. However, within that period there has been some large snapbacks as volatility remains high. Of course, the selling pressure is not solely down to Elon Musk selling stock. In that time period, we have had Omicron and profit-taking to contend with. Cathie Wood of ARK Invest has been steadily selling and remained a seller on Wednesday. ARK has sold over $3 billion shares in Tesla this quarter, according to Benzinga. They are still long the stock, it should be noted.
Tesla (TSLA) stock forecast
Forecasting further losses against a tide of rising investor optimism into year end is a tricky situation to be in, especially in such a strong momentum name like Tesla. However, that momentum has definitely slowed. Both the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) have indicated this, in addition to the stock price itself.
Volumes have also been declining, a clearer sign of momentum. Call option volumes have fallen sharply, and this was a major factor in Tesla's Q4 surge. We are sticking to our $900 target for year end despite the Santa Jay rally in place for equities. TSLA has had a stellar year and especially the second half of the year, up 38% year to date and 56% for the second half. Profit-taking is inevitable as evidenced by the CEO himself and ARK Invest among others. $1,000 is now key resistance and pivot for the remainder of this week. Above and we may have to reconsider, but for now the RSI is below 50 and Tesla is below the 9-day moving average at $1,010, so we stick to our target.
TSLA chart, daily
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.1350 with initial reaction to ECB
EUR/USD rose sharply with the initial reaction to the European Central Bank's decision to end the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) in March. The pair is currently trading at its highest level in a week near 1.1340 as investors await Lagarde's press conference.
GBP/USD gains traction as BOE hikes the policy rate by 15 basis points
GBP/USD advanced to its highest level in two weeks near 1.3350 after the Bank of England announced that it raised its policy rate by 15 basis points to 0.25% after the December meeting. EUR/GBP is also trading at its weakest level since late November at 0.8470.
GBP/USD gains traction as BOE hikes the policy rate by 15 basis points
GBP/USD advanced to its highest level in two weeks near 1.3350 after the Bank of England announced that it raised its policy rate by 15 basis points to 0.25% after the December meeting. EUR/GBP is also trading at its weakest level since late November at 0.8470.
Gold retreats modestly from daily highs, stays above $1,780
Gold rose toward $1,790 in the early European session but seems to be struggling to preserve its bullish momentum. The greenback remains on the back foot with the US Dollar Index edging lower toward 96.00 after BOE rate hike.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?