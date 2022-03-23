NASDAQ:TSLA gained 7.91% during Tuesday’s trading session.

Tesla is hosting GigaFest in Texas on April 7th.

A cryptic tweet from CEO Elon Musk is bearish on artificial intelligence.

NASDAQ:TSLA has been on fire over the past week and has used the momentum of the Berlin GigaFactory opening as a launchpad back towards $1,000 per share. On Tuesday, shares of TSLA jumped a further 7.91% and closed the trading day at $993.98. It was another bullish day for the broader markets as they continued higher yet again after taking a breather during Monday’s session. The Dow Jones gained 254 more basis points, the S&P 500 added 1.13%, and the NASDAQ soared higher, adding a further 1.95%. Shares of Tesla are now up by a staggering 23% over the past week and more than 30% for the month.

Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!

After cutting the ribbon to open the Berlin GigaFactory earlier today, Tesla announced that it is holding its GigaFest celebration in Texas on April 7th. Sure these events are mostly for Tesla fans, but if the Berlin opening was any indication there could be some important figures in attendance. Tesla has also used these events in the past to make major announcements for the future of the company, so don’t be surprised if CEO Elon Musk has something up his sleeve with all eyes in the industry focused on Tesla.

TESLA stock news

Speaking of Musk, the enigmatic CEO was back at it on Twitter on Tuesday. Musk had a cryptic tweet that ‘Main Tesla subjects, will be scaling to extreme size, which is needed to shift humanity away from fossil fuels, and AI’. While the mention of fossil fuels is an obvious nod to Tesla’s EV and solar business, the shift away from AI seems to contradict Tesla’s recent Tesla Bot project, as well as the FSD technology for its vehicles.