TRY: Rate cut amid rising inflation risks – Commerzbank

FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

The Turkish central bank (CBT) cut the rate corridor by 100bps yesterday, in line with expectations. However, as before, there are clearly contradictions between CBT’s assessment of inflation risks and these continuing rate cuts. Inflation is not decelerating convincingly; hence, rates should not be cut in the first place. The inflation outlook has deteriorated, led by increases in the cost of services, primarily in university tuition fees and school bus fares, Commerzbank's FX analyst Tatha Ghose notes.

USD/TRY is about to breach the 42.00 level

"CBT’s market survey showed inflation expectations for end-2025 at c.32%, which hardly represents any moderation from the present 33%. These expectations are faster than CBT’s own upper forecast bound (29%), and September CPI data indicated that underlying month-on-month inflation is still annualising to c.30%. So, we do not see a pathway to automatically reach the 16% target for end-2026 – especially if interest rates were to be progressively eased. It does not suffice to just use a smaller rate cut step than the previous 250bp and 300bp."

"The statement claimed that CBT would maintain a tight monetary framework until price stability took hold. It also signalled its preparedness to deploy supplementary macroprudential tools to bolster the monetary transmission mechanism in the event of unforeseen strains. These promises sound somewhat hollow at this time. We repeat that CBT will likely continue to cut rates because policymakers sense that President Tayyip Erdogan's patience with conventional policy will run out if rates had to be kept high any longer. Therefore, CBT justifies cutting rates while promising to use secondary policy tools in case inflation were to re-accelerate."

"In conclusion, the fundamentals for the lira exchange rate are deteriorating. Political commotion and market volatility are complicating the central bank's job to maintain a lira stable and avoid dollarization. By proceeding with a premature easing step against the backdrop of political risk, CBT reduces the relative attraction of TRY deposits, potentially nudging residents toward additional FX demand. It appears that USD/TRY is about to breach the 42.00 level soon."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

Share:

EUR/USD holds above 1.1600 after Eurozone PMI data

EUR/USD holds its rebound above 1.1600 in European trading on Friday. Surprisingly strong German and Eurozone PMI data lend support to the Euro, while the US Dollar trades with caution ahead of the US CPI inflation data and US-China trade talks. 

GBP/USD keeps range above 1.3300 after upbeat UK data

GBP/USD continues to trade in a narrow channel above 1.3300 in the European session on Friday. Upbeat Retail Sales and October PMI data from the UK help the pair hold its ground ahead of the all-important September inflation report from the US.

Gold price corrects lower ahead of US CPI

Gold retreats on Friday, trading around $4,050 per ounce at the time of writing, down 1.75% for the day, as renewed demand for the US Dollar and profit-taking weigh on the yellow metal. The end of the Diwali festival in India is also expected to reduce physical demand in the short term

US CPI data expected to show inflation accelerated again in September

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the all-important Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September on Friday at 12:30 GMT. Markets will look for fresh signs of how President Donald Trump's tariffs are feeding through to prices. Therefore, the US Dollar could experience volatility on the CPI release, as the data could influence the Fed interest rate outlook for the remainder of the year.

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

The Japanese Yen steadies as markets absorb the appointment of Sanae Takaichi as Japan’s new Prime Minister. Investors weigh the risk of a mismatch between Japan's expansionary fiscal policy and gradual monetary normalization.

Chainlink Price Forecast: Chainlink reserve expansion counters retail selling

Chainlink (LINK) stalls above $17 at press time on Friday after a 2% recovery on Thursday, driven by the buyback of 63,481 LINK tokens. Technically, Chainlink stands at a crossroads, while muted retail interest tilts it bearish. 

