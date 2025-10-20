TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

TRY: Inflation expectations worsen further – Commerzbank

TRY: Inflation expectations worsen further – Commerzbank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

The Central Bank of Turkey's (CBT’s) latest monthly survey revealed a worsening picture of inflation expectations, with market participants now anticipating an end-2025 inflation rate of 31.8%. This is up from 29.9% in the previous month's survey and exceeds the CBT's upper forecast bound of 29.0%. At the same time, Minister Mehmet Simsek remarked to the media during a US visit that he expects inflation to end the year at around 30%, Commerzbank's FX analyst Tatha Ghose notes.

Turkey’s inflation expectations surge beyond CBT forecast range

"Policymakers blame frost and other one-off factors for creating inflation via food prices. Yet, the situation is so identical to frequent past episodes when Turkish policy makers revise inflation forecasts upward as the horizon draws near. Medium-term forecasts will continue to portray gradual moderation towards target, whether or not there is any _realistic_ framework to make this happen. Realistic in the sense that something obviously failed last time – do we have a genuine explanation followed by re-calibration of monetary policy that would be necessary for this not to be repeated? Typically, the answer to this question is 'no'."

"As per the latest survey, longer-term expectations have also drifted higher, with the 12-month ahead estimate rising to 23.3% and the 24-month forecast reaching 17.4%. In here, we see that familiar profile according to which inflation will be automatically slower in the medium-term. Then as each timeframe draws near, those forecasts will gradually edge upwards. Despite these mounting inflationary pressures, the survey indicates that market participants expect CBT to continue cutting interest rates, to 39.0% this week and to 37.7% by December."

"The lira's depreciation, running at an annualised rate of 40% against a basket of USD and EUR, further exacerbates inflationary pressures. CBT's rate cuts are now motivated by a perceived lack of alternatives, as the economic policy team probably sense that President Tayyip Erdogan's patience with conventional policy will run out if rates had to be kept high any longer. Therefore, CBT will likely appeal to secondary policy tools in case inflation were to re-accelerate. Consequently, the fundamentals of the lira exchange rate are not improving, and the currency could face increased volatility."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.1650, supported by improving mood

EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.1650, supported by improving mood

EUR/USD holds steady at around 1.1650 on Monday after snapping a three-day winning streak previous Friday. While the improving risk mood helps the pair keep its footing, buyers remain hesitant following S&P Global Ratings' decision to downgrade France's credit rating to A+ from AA-.

GBP/USD retreats toward 1.3400 ahead of UK inflation data

GBP/USD retreats toward 1.3400 ahead of UK inflation data

GBP/USD starts the week under modest bearish pressure and declines toward 1.3400. The US Dollar (USD) stays resilient against its peers and causes the pair to edge lower on Monday. September inflation data from the UK could trigger the next big reaction on Wednesday.

Gold trades below $4,300 following Friday's deep correction

Gold trades below $4,300 following Friday's deep correction

Gold struggles to gather bullish momentum and trades in a narrow range slightly above $4,250 after losing more than 1.5% on Friday. While the upbeat sentiment doesn't allow XAU/USD to turn north, growing expectations for a dovish Fed policy outlook cause sellers to remain hesitant.

Five fundamentals for the week: Markets focus on trade and US inflation figures

Five fundamentals for the week: Markets focus on trade and US inflation figures

Will the US and China find a way to resolve trade issues? Will the US government reopen? These issues weigh on investors’ minds, but at least some economic data is coming this week. 

Single point of failure: The hidden cost of the cloud

Single point of failure: The hidden cost of the cloud

If today’s outage at AWS (Amazon Web Services) has shown us anything it’s how reliant we all are on the likes of Amazon, as well as Microsoft and Alphabet for many of the online services we more or less take for granted.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA risks deeper correction as open interest drops to a yearly low, short bets surge

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA risks deeper correction as open interest drops to a yearly low, short bets surge

Cardano (ADA) hovers around $0.64 at the time of writing on Monday, having corrected nearly 7% in the previous week. Derivatives data signal waning trader confidence and growing expectations of further downside as Open Interest (OI) drops to a yearly low, coupled with a surge in short bets.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers